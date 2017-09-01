Demolition of maths building begins

Austen Shakespeare

The demolition of University of Glasgow’s maths building began on 2 August and it is set to be replaced. This comes as part of Glasgow City Council’s plans to redevelop the Western Infirmary site.

The ongoing demolition of the former maths building on University Gardens is a “pivotal” move as a “major economic driver” for Glasgow and Scotland, claims Vice Chancellor Anton Muscatelli. It has been reported that this is the largest infrastructure project that Scotland has seen in recent times.

The council has injected £1bn into the venture, and hopes to regenerate the area with academic buildings, restaurants, a hotel, and residential developments. In The Telegraph, it was reported that the redevelopment would also include specifically for the University of Glasgow a business school, learning hub, and research facility that will be constructed throughout the next decade. The research facility will conduct studies into global inequality and should be open by 2023.

Despite the scale of the project, Muscatelli also stated that they hope the work does not overly disrupt the lives of students and inhabitants in Glasgow: “We are very aware that whilst we undertake this scale of construction that we must minimise disruption to both the University community and the West End, and the University will work closely with community groups to ensure we respect those living and working in the area.”