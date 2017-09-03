Byres Road Restaurant Due to Close After 40 Years

Wallis Spence

Deputy News Editor

The Amber Restaurant has announced on social media that it is shutting down after 40 years of business.

There have been no reasons given for the closure, however, many businesses have stated that rents are high and that trading has been difficult since the closure of the Western Infirmary hospital.

Amber Restaurant posted on Facebook: “Dear Customers – After more than 40 years of serving you, we regret to inform you that the Amber Restaurant is closing permanently.

“We will stop business after the 15th of August.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences caused. It has been both a pleasure and privilege to be a part of Byres Road for so long.

“A massive thank you to all our staff and customers. Best wishes, The Amber Restaurant.”

The popular Asian restaurant was established in the 1970s and many customers are sharing their sadness at the announcement.

One customer commented on the Facebook post: “Seeing this news today feels like a death in the family, so sad.”

Another wrote: “A Byres Road institution sadly lost.”