Glasgow student falls victim to Freshers’ Week scam

Holly Sloey

News Editor

A Facebook user has claimed that he was the victim of a scam conducted by a fellow member of the Facebook group Glasgow Freshers 2017 -2018. Mehmet Zorlu said in a post in the group on 13 September that he had paid £45 the previous day to another user who had posted “4-5 times” advertising an event in Club Tropicana & Vogue that night, in exchange for what he had thought were 3 tickets to the event.

Zorlu alleges that when he arrived at the club, there were around 15 others there who had also bought tickets from the same user. He states that they waited for 40 minutes at the door of the club, but that no one came to open it, and that he now believes that the advertisement for the event was a scam. He has requested that that the the group admins, or “whoever [is] responsible”, do something to help him with his situation.

Andrew Gillan, another member of the group, commented on Zorlu’s post: “Always best to stick to the official events, if you had a closer look at the profiles that posted the events you would see they were fake.”

There has been no mention of any special event taking place on 12 September on any of Club Tropicana & Vogue’s official social media accounts.