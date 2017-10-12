SRC autumn by-election results announced

Credit: Flickr Commons/Wolf Gang

Agni Koulla

Writer

The results of the 2017 SRC autumn by-election were announced at 6:30pm this evening after voting closed at 5pm, and are as follows:

For Student Welfare Sophia Garkov was elected as Gender Equality Officer and John Hardy for Gender and Sexual Diversity Officer.

Scott Kirby and Bethan Hall-Jones were elected as the Representatives for the Schools of Geographical and Earth Science and Physics and Astronomy, respectively. The position of Representative for the School of Education remains vacant.

The position of Undergraduate College Convenor Arts was won by Vicky Ferry, the only Undergraduate Convenor position up for election.

Mhari Harris fills the role of Postgraduate Social Sciences Convenor, Chis Holdsworth for Science and Engineering and Flynn Gewirtz-O’Reilly for Postgraduate Research Convenor.

The First Year Representatives are Patrick Aasen and Matej Ballaty.

Xavier Weiss, Maryam Abbas, Jen McKeown, David George, and Peter Guthrie were elected as General Representatives.