Argyle Street sandwich shop to close temporarily after fire

Joshua Gualtieri

Writer

The Finnieston branch of popular Glasgow sandwich shop Piece has had to temporarily close due to damage caused by a small fire.

The fire was reported to the authorities at approximately 9:45pm on Friday 15 September, and by 10pm four fire appliances had rushed to the Argyle Street location and the road had been partially closed.

In a statement released after the incident, the spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire had been caused by an electrical fault inside the shop. She also confirmed that the attending appliances had been dispatched from Maryhill, Yorkhill and Cowcaddens locations, and that no one had been hurt during the incident.

Piece owners responded to the incident on Saturday morning using social media, thanking their neighbours for reporting the fire and the emergency services for their “fast reactions and ruthless efficiency” in a post on their Instagram page. The post also confirmed that the Argyle Street location would be closed temporarily “while we lick the soot aff the walls”. Piece’s website promises a pop up location in Finnieston to open soon.

Piece Finnieston initially opened on Argyle Street in 2008, an early feature of the redevelopment of the area which saw Finnieston top a list compiled by The Times of the “20 hippest places to live in Britain” last year. A student favourite, the chain has since opened at four other Glasgow locations which remain open while the damage to the Argyle Street branch is being addressed.