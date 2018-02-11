Refugee Donations At QMU

Jasmine Urquhart

Deputy News Editor

GRASS continue to appeal for refugee donations as part of their Winter Appeal

The Glasgow Refugee and Asylum Seeker Solidarity (GRASS) are currently collecting donations for the refugee camps in Northern France, as part of the Glasgow Refugee Appeal’s Winter Appeal.

The next opportunity to donate essential items to the collection will be on Thursday 8 February in the cloakroom of the Queen Margaret Union.

The first day for donations was on Tuesday 6 February, also in the QMU.

The intended recipients of the donations are refugees and asylum seekers who live in areas that “have largely been neglected by governments and larger NGOs such as the Grand-Synthe area in Dunkirk”, according to GRASS.

They added that “hundreds of men, women and children are living without adequate shelter”, stressing the need for “materials to help protect and keep people warm and dry”.

The society, who are appealing for camping and cooking equipment, food, and electrical items, are also accepting monetary donations on the day.

Among the essential items they have requested to be donated are chickpeas, UHT milk, torches, thermos flasks, waterproof jackets, and tents.