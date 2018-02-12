Valentines Day activity guide

Erin Gallagher

Writer

A run-down of what’s happening in Glasgow this Valentines Day

If you’re not one for the cliched wine-and-dine date, here are some other interesting things happening in Glasgow this Valentines day. Whether it’s romance, friendship, or self-love you’re celebrating, do something different this V-Day.

Steven Campbell: Love

Take your beloved along to see this exhibition by one of Glasgow’s most beloved at Tramway. The exhibition consists of 12 large-scale multimedia collages Campbell made when he returned to Scotland in the late 80s, after making an impression in the New York art scene. These collages are not among his best-known work, but were completed at his kitchen table and reflect his everyday surroundings.

Greggs Dinner Date

Who would have guessed that Greggs would become the greatest valentine of all? While this is, in fact, a wine and dine date, it makes its way on to our list because it’s a one-off opportunity and we all know there is no aphrodisiac quite like your favourite Greggs pasty. The Argyle Street bakery will be transformed into a romantic setting where guests can enjoy a four course meal, including prosecco, for a modest £15.

Romeo and Juliet film screening

Glasgow University Shakespeare society are presenting everyone’s favourite movie version of this tale. The Boyd Orr at 5pm may not be the most romantic setting, but Leo and Claire are more than dreamy enough to make up for that.

LGBT Britain

Playing at Kelvin Hall, this film is a collection of footage showing the struggles and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the 20th century. What better way to celebrate a day of romance than appreciating how hard others have fought to express their love? The film includes a variety of footage, from movies such as Cutie Cattaro, about a boxer and a drag queen, to clips depicting the struggle for equal rights in courts. The description reads “this moving film depicts both the collective struggle for basic rights and personal, intimate and psychological experiences. It represents 90 years of people who claimed the right to say publicly and proudly: this is who I am and this is who I love.” Admission is free but booking is required.

The Stand Comedy Club: Anti-Valentines Day

This one’s for you Valentines sceptics out there. If you’re suffocating from all that love in the air, The Stand’s anti-Valentines night is the refuge you’re looking for. You can congregate with other dark souls to laugh at the love birds at 7:30pm, with concession tickets only costing you £5.

Spanish afternoon tea

Arta have created an afternoon tea full of delicious traditional Spanish nibbles. Get your blood boiling by pretending you’re spending a romantic afternoon on the streets of Barcelona. The cost is £15.95 per person, but the amount of food you get is well worth the price.

Queer Theory: The L Word

Spend your night filled with live music, comedy, and poetry at Nice n Sleazy’s. Expect to be charmed by Anna Secret Poet; entertained by Sarah Short, finalist for Scottish Comedian of the year; and serenaded by Ms Truelove Waits’ strange songs, amongst others. 7:30pm, £5 on the door.

Silence of the Lambs film screening

Burnt Church Club are showing this classic horror movie at The Flying Duck, and nothing screams romance quite like kidnapping and cannibalism. Bonus points if you serve your bae some fava beans and a nice chianti beforehand. The film starts at 7:30pm and tickets are only £3.

Murder Mystery: Death by Chocolate

If you’re lucky enough to have a healthy relationship as well as a healthy bank account, this one could be for you. Hard Rock Cafe has teamed up with Spirit of Glasgow to create a night of mystery. For £43.50 per person, you can enjoy a three course meal before before attempting to solve a gruesome murder.