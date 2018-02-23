Interview and manifesto analysis; Muhammad Fahd Asif – SRC VP Education candidate

Harry Vizor

Features Editor

Muhammad Fahd Asif offers a somewhat brief and, in parts, vague manifesto. This, however, does not correspond with the person that came into the Guardian office on Friday afternoon. Muhammad exuded enthusiasm, explaining both on and off camera how his central motivation is to make things at this University better for the students. His intentions then, are clearly in the right place; but does he have the content to match?

Muhammad immediately listed some of his successes from his role as School Representative for Maths and Statistics, such as implementing increased video lectures and insisted that this stands him in good stead to take office as VP for Education. Muhammad also noted that he has made moves to ensure the return of exam scripts to students by contacting University staff and laying the groundwork should he take office following the upcoming vote. A positive start and seems to correlate with his evident zeal.

My only concern is that Muhammad has been too restricted in his manifesto pledges. I felt that all of my questions were answered well except for this one, Muhammad seemed to dodge the question by insisting that he would continue to make sure that the access to the library and relations with the Rector are maintained and, importantly, better promoted. Personally, I see a slightly more conservative manifesto as a positive, it is certainly preferable to those candidates who fill their manifesto with unachievable promises solely for the purpose of being elected to a sabbatical position. Though this may have been a little too conservative, with only three out of five pledges being something other than continuing the work of predecessors, not to mention another pledge to record all lectures which has been promised by roughly 5 past candidates. However, that is not to say that Muhammad is not ambitious, perhaps just with a tinge of caution, which could serve him well, if elected.

All in all, Muhammad seems as though he would make a strong VP for Education, and even if he were successful but falls short in achieving his goals, he would at the very least have the interests of the students at heart.