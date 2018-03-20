VCS awards 2018

Mhairi Harris

Advertising Manager

On 16 February, the Volunteering Clubs and Societies awards celebrated its 10th anniversary. It also marked the 2nd year that the awards have obtained funding from the University, allowing them to become a bigger and better collaborative event.

The event was held in the spectacular Kelvin Gallery and opened with a performance by the Jazz society and a prosecco reception.

The room was filled with over 200 individuals representing different clubs, societies, volunteers and media volunteers. University staff members included the Vice-Principal for (Academic and Educational Innovation) Frank Coton as well as staff from Careers, Marketing and Recruitment.

Frank Coton opened with a speech about the importance of the awards in recognising student achievements as well as a thank you for everyone’s hard work throughout the year.

The atmosphere in the room was positive throughout the whole evening and speeches given by winners showed how hard individuals had worked in the year.

This event is clearly an important one in terms of supporting those students that go beyond their degree at Glasgow University. The University encourages “World Changers” and this evening showed that there are many deserving individuals doing fantastic things within the community.

In terms of the winners from the evening, they were as follows:

New club/society: Positive Minds

Outstanding Contribution to a Club or Society: Jocelyn GIlmour (Glasgow University Charity Fashion Show).

Fundraising Award: Mexican Society

Outstanding Contribution to Volunteering: Aine Mcdonald (GUSH)

Student Media Contributor of the year: Kati Brunk (GUM)

Best Media Activity of the year: Georgina Hayes and Laurie Clarke (Glasgow Guardian)

Club or Society of the year: Glasgow Marrow

World Changer Community Award: STAR (Student Action for Refugees)

The Glasgow Guardian congratulates all of the winners.