President of Malawi visits University of Glasgow

Holly Sloey

Writer

Professor Peter Mutharika, the President of Malawi, made a trip to the University of Glasgow on 24 April as part of his four-day visit to Scotland as the guest of the Scottish Government.

Mutharika who was joined by his wife and Malawi’s First Lady, Professor Getrude Mutharika, were interested in seeing how the University’s collaborations with Malawi through its research have made an impact. They were shown a number of relevant projects, including an exhibition on the African Lakes Corporation Archive, which is housed by the University’s archives, Professor Paul Garside of the Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflamation’s work with colleagues in Malawi on immune system research, and Professor Jeremy Bagg of the Dental School’s work with the University and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow to establish a dentistry programme at the College of Medicine in Malawi as well as a national oral health policy.

The President and First Lady also met two Malwaians from the University, namely Nelson Simwela, a PhD student currently conducting research on malaria, and Dr Mukanthu Nyirenda, a post-doctoral researcher from the Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation.

They were joined for lunch by Dr Alasdair Allen, Scottish Minister for International Development and Europe, as well as representatives from the Malwai government, the Scottish Government and the University of Glasgow.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Anton Muscatelli said of the visit: ”We were absolutely delighted that the President of Malawi chose to come to the University of Glasgow to witness the way in which our world-changing research is having a real impact through our collaborations with Malawi. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Malawi and the Scottish Government.”