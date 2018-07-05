QMU to take over as Free Pride hosts this year

Laurie Clarke

Editor-in-Chief

The venue was changed in response to the fire at the Glasgow School of Art

This year’s Free Pride event will now be held at the Queen Margaret Union. The change of location comes after the most recent fire at the original venue, the Glasgow School of Art, on 15 June. A subsequent announcement on 28 June confirmed that areas of the 110 year old Mackintosh Building would be “dismantled” due to safety concerns.

Plans for Free Pride 2018 will proceed, with the event scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 July. The event will play host to family-friendly events throughout the day, including workshops, talks and stalls commencing from 1pm.

In a statement on Facebook, Free Pride commented: “We’re extremely grateful to the QMU, who are accommodating us at the last minute, and being fantastically helpful about it.” The organisation went on to express their best wishes for The Art School and their hope to collaborate again in the future.