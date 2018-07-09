University to trial food-ordering app on campus

Laurie Clarke

Editor-in-Chief

Express lanes are now available in the Fraser Building’s “Food to Go” section

Today the University of Glasgow launches a trial partnership with the mobile ordering application FanGo. The application is designed to streamline ordering of food and drinks at affiliated venues.

From today onward, users will be able to pre-order and pre-pay for meals from “Food to Go” on level three of the Fraser Building. Users of the application will be notified when their food is ready for collection from one of the express lanes.

A spokesperson for the University stated: “This is aimed at helping you circumvent queues at the campus outlets, making the process of getting food and drink on campus more convenient.”

The application is currently available for download from the App Store to mobile devices.