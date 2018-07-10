Computer cluster to be built in QMU’s Food Factory

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

Clarification: An earlier version of this article stated that the proposed computer cluster would replace the QMU Food Factory. It has now been clarified that the Food Factory will continue to operate while housing the addition.

The University are planning to build a computer cluster within the Queen Margaret Union. The proposed cluster will be housed within the Food Factory. This new study space comes in addition to the “Learning and Teaching Hub” currently in construction as part of the £1bn campus redevelopment.The Learning and Teaching Hub will be available for student use from the summer of 2019.

A spokesperson for the University stated: “Until [these] new facilities become available, we are seeking to maximise the space available for teaching and study in existing buildings. As part of this, we have been in discussion with the QMU about converting space which is currently underused at the QMU into a computer lab or study space.”

The Glasgow Guardian understands that the Food Factory is currently used by multiple University societies that will now have to find a new space on campus for their weekly meetings, rehearsals and practices. Despite the relocation of these societies, the Food Factory will remain operational.

On the displacement of some University societies, a spokesperson for the University stated: “We have given a guarantee that, if the space is no longer available for use by clubs and societies, alternative facilities will be provided on campus.”

The Queen Margaret Union’s outgoing President, Priya Khindria, has confirmed the plans. Khindria commented on the impact on the two societies that will lose their practice space: “These two societies were the first issue that our General Manager and I raised when we were approached about this project and we along with these societies [Pole Dancing Society and Cecilians] have been promised by Senior Management and Estates and Buildings that these societies will be given space on campus that is suitable for their times/needs/etc.”