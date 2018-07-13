Students invited to participate in Scotland Pakistan Fashion Week

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

Scottish students and graduates have been invited to participate in Scotland Pakistan Fashion Week Season 2.

The SPFW2 Runway Show will take place at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on 4-5 August at 6 pm. The event will boast the likes of Shamaeel Ansari, Shazia Emaan and Umar Sayeed Couture, with media and fashion industry figures from around the world expected to attend, including Pakistani actress and model Kubra Khan.

Fashion and accessory designers can showcase up to ten full outfits on the Glasgow runway, with hair, makeup and models provided. Designers will be included in all media and marketing materials, and provided with a bank of imagery post-event.

To apply to participate, the organisers ask that applicants send images of collections via email, WeTransfer or Dropbox to h[email protected] with the subject line “Name – SPFW2 Application”. Successful applicants will be allocated a runway slot on either the 4-5 of August at 6 pm.

For successful applicants, the cost for current Scottish students is £100 and £150 for Scottish graduates within the last three years.

The deadline to apply is midnight, 20 July 2018.