EqualEngineers to host careers fair aimed at under-represented groups

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

EqualEngineers are to host a careers fair aimed at connecting anyone seeking a career in engineering or technology to “inclusive employers with motivated talent from a diverse range of backgrounds.”

The event will take place on 26 September in Edinburgh, which event organisers say will be an informal space, wherein attendees can meet employers and others in the industry face to face. The fair will feature a variety of exhibitors from across the sector, including regional and national employers, training providers and educational establishments. All will be ready to discuss current opportunities including apprenticeships, placements, internships and graduate schemes. Confirmed exhibitors include ExxonMobil (Headline), Royal Air Force, BAM Nuttall, Edinburgh Napier University and many more.

EqualEngineers is an organisation set up to make STEM sectors more diverse and inclusive. Their belief is that the sector lacks in diversity and inclusion of under-represented groups, which is proven to increase performance, growth and innovation, as well as improve health, safety and wellbeing. EqualEngineers hopes to provide a solution to this through training, recruitment, media and events.

EqualEngineers founder, Mark McBride-Wright stated:“Students and graduates looking for opportunities in engineering and tech should come along to have a chat with our exhibitors. Apprenticeships nowadays are also a fantastic way to build up your skills and knowledge in the sector whilst getting paid. We are seeing great opportunities out there for people wanting to embark on a career change or have their first step on the career ladder, and our aim at EqualEngineers is to increase social mobility within the engineering and technology profession specifically. We are especially keen to see people from under-represented groups in the profession, such as females; people from ethnic minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ+); and disabled people at the fair.”