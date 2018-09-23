Nominations open for SRC Autumn election

Isabel Thomas

News Editor

Nominations for SRC Autumn elections have opened with twenty positions open. The nominations will close on 4 pm Friday 28 September with the election taking place on 11 October.

There are a total of twenty contested positions ranging from roles across school representatives, college convenors, welfare officers, first year and general representatives.

For general representatives, roles up for grabs are four general representatives and two first year representatives. There are a number of school representative positions available in Critical Studies, Geographical and Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Medicine, Psychology, Education, Chemistry and Interdisciplinary Studies. For postgraduate students interested in running there are postgraduate convenor positions in the schools of Science and Engineering, Medical Veterinary and Life Sciences, and Arts. There are also vacant welfare officer positions available: gender and sexual diversity officer, race equality officer and disability equality officer.

In order to stand or vote in the SRC elections, you must be fully academically and financially registered with the University. For those interested the SRC is running a number of drop-in sessions to address any questions or concerns potential candidates may have. Hustings will take place 9 October with the results of the election announced on 11 October.