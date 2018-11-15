New music event aims to raise money for The Rosey Project

Isabel Thomas

News Editor

The Rosey Fest marks 10 years of The Rosey Project – the support and prevention project for young people at Glasgow & Clyde Rape Crisis

The Rosey Fest is a new music event that has been designed, developed, and run by young service-users of The Rosey Project. The Rosey Fest is aiming to raise money and increase awareness of The Rosey Project. The fundraiser event will consist of a club night on the 16 November and a live music event taking place on the 25 November.

The Rosey Project is a support and prevention project at the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis. It offers support for girls aged 13-25 who have experienced sexual violence. They also provide awareness raising workshops for boys and girls in schools, community youth groups, and colleges. The Rosey Fest will mark 10 years since the project began.

The first event for the Rosey Fest will be club night held at The Rum Shack on 16 November, from 9pm-1am. The planned performers for the evening are Alice, brb, and Luckybabe (Hotline). Alice is a member of the Rosey Project Group and will be playing a DJ set. Following on is brb who runs her own club night, Drugstore Glamour; the music will consist of disco, funk, and pop. The final set Luckybabe is part of Hotline, a group of all girl/non-binary DJs, and she will be playing a mix of R&B, dancehall, and afrobeat.

The second event taking place on 25 November will feature live music from young women, taking place at The Record Factory, running from 1pm to 6pm. In addition to live music there will also be a number of stalls and activities from such organisations as The Respite Room, Glasgow Zine Library, and Elephant in the Room. Performers include Diane Walker; Madulu and Hephzibah; Bratakis; Emme Woods; and Violet Hill.

Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com. Tickets are £5, or you can pay what you can on the door. All proceeds will go towards The Rosey Project.