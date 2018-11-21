Scottish Rape Crisis centres to receive £1.5m funding from government

Isabel Thomas

News Editor

This funding was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of this year’s Programme for Government

Fourteen rape crisis support centres across Scotland are to receive £1.5m over the next three years. The centres provide free confidential physical and emotional support for anyone who has been affected by sexual violence. This funding was announced in this year’s programme for government and will allow the centres to expand their services.

The centres will share the funds, with Glasgow and Dundee receiving £74,000 each, and other regions set to receive between £10,000 and £37,000 of funding.

Christina McKelvie, the Scottish Government’s Equalities Minister, said: “We are committed to preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls. And a huge part of delivering on that commitment is ensuring that victims of rape or sexual assault are able to come forward and access the right support when they need it.

“The work that rape crisis centres do is invaluable and that is why I am delighted to confirm the distribution to 14 centres – from Shetland to the Scottish Borders – of £1.5m over the next three years.”

In August of this year, Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis announced that they would have to close its waiting list after a BBC Children in Need grant was not renewed. It was only after emergency funding from the Scottish government that the centre was able to maintain its services.

Rape Crisis Scotland’s chief executive, Sandy Brindley, said: “This funding will make a big difference to the support available across Scotland to survivors of sexual violence.

“Many Rape Crisis centres currently have significant waiting lists, and we know that having plucked up the courage to contact a Rape Crisis service, being told there is a waiting list can be very distressing.

“Rape is a crime which can have a devastating impact, and support should be available when someone needs it. This funding won’t solve all of the problems caused by the under-funding of rape crisis centres across Scotland, but it will make a considerable difference.”