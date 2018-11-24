DPD couriers to strike over pay concerns despite lack of GMB support

Kelton Holsen

Reporter

This weekend is a key sales period for DPD, as the Guardian predicts that Britons will spend £1.5bn on online purchases on Friday 23 November

Glasgow DPD couriers are planning on boycotting deliveries this weekend in protest over the delivery service’s decision to limit their pay rates. The strike was initially backed by the GMB labor union, who have since withdrawn their support due to threats of legal action from DPD.

DPD have stated that GMB is “unlawfully interfering with its business” and claim that GMB support of the strike would be in violation of the agreements that delivery drivers sign. Despite this, the couriers are still planning to walk out, with one organiser estimating that about thirty people plan to participate.

The strike comes after workers at the depot complained that DPD has cut their rates, sent drivers home without pay due to insufficient work, and scheduled drivers for long hours and late-night deliveries. The GMB also complained that DPD’s system of logging points for drivers that are accused of violating company policy and firing them once they accumulate 21 points gives drivers no appeals procedure and no right to representation. Recently, DPD also amended its contracts so that pay rates for couriers can be changed every six months, a move that activists worry signals further pay cuts.

The couriers are also walking out in memory of Don Lane, a Glasgow courier who dropped dead in January during a period of intense post-Christmas deliveries. According to FleetNews, Lane had previously missed hospital appointments due to DPD’s practice of charging fees for missed work after having been charged £150 by the company for missing work to attend an appointment with a specialist. Lane had also reportedly collapsed twice during his delivery rounds prior to his death, including once while at the wheel. His widow, Ruth, is planning to take the company to court but has been unable to raise the necessary legal fees.

A key factor in the strike, as well as GMB’s decision not to participate in it, is the gig economy that has arisen in recent years, in which companies hire workers in the very short term instead of making them full-time employees. Under this system, couriers for DPD sign contracts that essentially make them contractors instead of employees, which DPD argues makes their couriers exempt from trade union laws meant to protect their right to collective action. This distinction has not always held up in court: in June, courier service Hermes lost an employment tribunal case in which they were ordered to treat certain couriers as employees instead of contractors and thus give them required benefits such as “national minimum wage and holiday pay.”

DPD chief executive Dwain McDonald described this weekend as “the big push” and urged all drivers to come into work, as well as make 10 deliveries more than their usual, according to the Guardian. This is more than a friendly request with the company now threatening to cut the hours of couriers that walk out this weekend.

Despite pressure from the company and a lack of support from the GMB, the couriers remain firm in their decision. “It’s 100% going ahead” said one courier in a statement to the Guardian.