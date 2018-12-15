GUBC bears all for Beatson

Angus Robson

Writer

The Glasgow University Boat Club are back for another year of bearing all in the name of charity. We started the annual men’s and women’s naked calendars three years ago and it’s been going from strength to strength each year. We row in Scotland where the winters are long, dark and cold. This means we spend a long time in the gym honing our bodies and any chance to show off results is always popular!

GUBC has a proud history of fundraising and this year’s proceeds will go towards Beatson Cancer Charity. Beatson is a Glasgow-based organisation that has been supporting cancer patients in and around the city, working with patients and their families to revolutionise cancer care.

The calendar was shot on a couple of very early mornings (even by rowing standards) in October. Of course, it being Scotland it was extremely cold and slightly drizzly but this resilience is what makes us athletes who we are. After we got over our initial nerves and committed to the cause it all went very smoothly! We all looked around the club to find inspiration and came up with some great shots for this years calendar. A nude calendar takes a lot of confidence and trust. Luckily we are all very close as a team so it was easy to get everyone involved. There was a great club effort this year and Glasgow University Photography Club kindly photographed us all.

This also goes to support our summer season of racing where we are desperate to achieve our potential and win more races. Established in 1867, Glasgow University Boat Club is one of the oldest and most successful clubs in the University – we are also one of the largest. Following a historic union with the Ladies Boat Club in 2004, the GUBC of today was born. As the only club at the University to be privileged to receive full-time professional coaching staff, the club provides rowers and coxswains with a friendly, competitive and driven environment to train and compete. Crews from GUBC regularly compete at Scottish and National events including Henley Women’s and Henley Royal Regattas; BUCS Regatta; Scottish Championships; WEHoRR and HoRR and GB National Championships. Members of the club regularly row for Scotland at the Home International Regatta and have previously represented GB at the World Rowing U23 Championships.

Calendars can be bought from: http://www.gubccalendar.bigcartel.com/