Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell stop

Hannah Patterson

Writer

As December rolls around, our hearts, minds and radio stations are filled with Christmas spirit, and we’re graced with some classic tunes to bring us into the festive season. However, to keep the balance of the universe, there seems to be an equal number of Christmas tunes that make you want to take your tree down and skip straight through New Year. Here follows a rundown of the worst festive songs we’ve ever been forced to endure.



“Driving Home for Christmas” (Chris Rea)



I’m not sure if it’s Chris Rea, the annoying synthetic piano background, or the repetitive lyrics, but this song makes me want to never celebrate Christmas, or drive anywhere, ever again.



“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (Michael Buble and Idina Menzel)



I want to make one thing very clear: Baby It’s Cold Outside is one of my favourite Christmas songs. But what Buble and Menzel did to that song is worthy of conviction— and don’t even get me started on that time they performed it on the X Factor.



“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” (Jackson 5)



I’m sure this song was good at some point. But at this stage it so overdone that every time I hear it I feel my soul die a little bit inside. Also, the line “he sees you when you’re sleeping” is just more unnerving the older I get.



“What Christmas Means To Me” (98 Degrees)



I feel like this is going to be an unpopular opinion, but 98 Degrees belong in the 1990s and no further. I do not make an exception for this extremely grating Christmas tune. Don’t @ me.



“Santa Baby” (Eartha Kitt)



Arguably the most offensive song of them all. It’s creepy, it’s overdone, and the videos always have girls in those weird PVC Santa negligees. Dare I even mention the Michael Buble “Santa buddy” fiasco?



“Anything” (Michael Buble)



I know I mentioned him before, but he’s earned himself a double hit. This man should be banned from releasing anything between October and February. He has a true talent for killing some of my favourite songs.



“All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah Carey)

Taking out the moment at the end of Love Actually which is obviously one of the best moments in cinema, this song is definitely among the most annoying you’ll hear over the festive period. Not only is Mariah Carey potentially the most overrated star ever, this song is repetitive and the high note at the end isn’t even nice to listen to – and there’s always one person who tries to sing along. If you are that person, know that everyone hates you for it.

If your favourite Christmas tune is on the list, please don’t hate me. Everyone has their own taste, and it’s okay that yours is wrong! Happy holidays all.