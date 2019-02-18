John Major to deliver lecture at the University of Glasgow

Oliver Rudden

Writer

Sir John Major, the former Conservative UK Prime Minister, will be headlining the 2019 John Smith conference on public service at the University of Glasgow. The conference, taking place on 19 February, will involve a selection of panels and roundtables throughout the day discussing the representation and the role of public servants in society. These panels will consist of a mix of individuals from the world of academia and politics.

The former Prime Minister is scheduled to give a lecture in which he will discuss in detail his experience in public service and British politics. Such areas will include discussion of his early days of politics, years in power and his knowledge of the British political machine.

Major has been a prominent figure in British politics for many decades. He held a variety of ministerial roles in the Thatcher administration such as Social Security Minister, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Foreign Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer, before succeeding Thatcher as Prime Minister in 1990 until 1997.

During his tenure in Downing Street, Major was responsible for signing the UK to the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, which established the European Union as we know it today with negotiated opt-outs for the UK from single currency membership. The former Prime Minister also oversaw the beginning of the Northern Ireland peace process which would result in the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Major was also responsible for the privatisation of British Coal in 1994.

Major is still playing an active role in UK politics today. He has been openly critical of Brexit and is an open supporter of having a second vote on EU membership.

Tickets for the event are free can be found on the link below:

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guest-lecture-the-rt-hon-sir-john-major-kc-gh-tickets-55628213484?ref=estw