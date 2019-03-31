Three people stabbed in Glasgow after Celtic v Rangers match

Georgina Hayes

Editor-in-Chief

Three people are being treated for stab wounds following a brawl believed to be between Celtic and Rangers fans following the Glasgow derby today.

One person is said to be in a serious condition following the fight which broke out in the Merchant City area of Glasgow at around 5pm.

According to an eye-witness, a stabbing took place in the Strathduie pub on Blackfriars Street before the fighting carried on into Albion Street.



Another said they witnessed a young Celtic fan “in a bad way” after being stabbed.



Another eye-witness added that they had seen someone with a stab wound to their neck, as others reported seeing people being stabbed in the back.

Around 15 people were reportedly involved. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Three men have been taken to hospital for treatment.”