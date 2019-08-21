Album review: Chance The Rapper’s debut ‘The Big Day’

Tayla Benson

Writer

Sometimes less is more, both in album length and production

Three years after the drop of Coloring Book, his last mixtape, Chance the Rapper released his long-awaited debut album The Big Day. After infrequent releases of EPs during the long wait between music projects, all seemingly displaying Chance try his hand at different sounds, fans were excited to hear the tone and vibe behind what would be his official first album. Yet, with its 23-song track list, including three “skits”, once The Big Day finally came around it seems to be fairly lackluster in comparison to his award-winning Coloring Book.

All Day Long opens up the album, with the classic joyful and gospel-esque bounciness we have come to expect from Chance. “Yep, and we back”, a phrase which we’ve heard featured on both iconic projects Acid Rap and Coloring Book, and the soulful tones of John Legend makes it the perfect celebratory track to introduce us to his latest journey. The song feels like the opening credits to a film, with Chance proclaiming “This is the day. Took the scenic route, but this is the way”. The tone is set for an album that is inspired by his marriage, his wife, the paths they took up to the wedding day and the paths he hopes they will be lead down here on out.

Next up is Do you Remember, a song full of nostalgia of youthful summers. The song feels quite underwhelming after the tone set by the opening track, and very much sounds like a backing track for a film, but this time for the closing credits. The same can be said for Eternal where Chance describes a love he wants to last forever, presumably describing his relationship with his wife. Although the song is catchy, it seems kind of lazy. Again, it’s a harmless track that doesn’t not fit in the album, it just blends into the background. The two tracks just don’t add anything effective to the album.

Track four brings an interruption, one that seems to make very little sense. Although Hot Shower has received millions of streams alone and has been rated highly by many, as a part of this album it just doesn’t work. It features a trap beat, signature of a lot of today’s rappers and although it’s interesting to see Chance turn his talent to different genres, it would be better served alone as an EP rather than part of this album. Hot Shower is like a corner of a jigsaw puzzle desperately trying to be forced into the center of the image.

We Go High transports us to the ins and outs of Chance’s complex relationship with his wife, based on the now famous quote from Michelle Obama – “When they go low, we go high”. The track explores the ups and downs of the relationship previously, mostly his failings as a worthy partner, explaining that “a new coat of paint don’t make the stain go away”. It is a true new age love song and really the second song of the album that Chance excels on. It seems more rooted in authenticity than tracks two and three, providing more colour to the image of their relationship and wedding that he seems to be painting.

The next song worth noting is the title track The Big Day. Chance’s vulnerability is exposed as the track opens with very little backing, seemingly singing to his wife that it’s “the greatest day of my life, so glad you arrived” before the drums bring the beat fully in. The beauty in this song lies with its raw integrity. There’s a purposeful lack of polish that reflects the crazy he discusses he needs to survive in his lyrics. The contrast between the song’s subject and wildness behind the verse performed by Francis and the Lights, manages to create a sense of harmony between pure joy, stillness, appreciation and unadulterated fear of what is to come. Somehow Chance manages to encapsulate the inner thoughts of a man on his wedding day perfectly with very few lyrics, just emotion.

With “hot girl summer” taking over 2019, a Megan Thee Stallion feature was a smart move on Chance’s part. Handsome is everything that Hot Shower should have been, a welcomed break from the purity of some of the previous tracks with a fierce verse from the “hot girl” herself. The track is versatile, easily the underrated banger on the album perfect for the club, in the car or even just through the headphones. The two rappers create an anthem of self-love whilst celebrating being able to appreciate another equally, something often lacking in rap. Followed up by another phenomenal feature, Gucci Mane, on Big Fish, these two tracks feature Chance at his best on this album. He discusses the fact that music execs all seem to be married white men representing and encouraging black men in rap to continue rapping about life as a single man, “Their boardrooms look like eight Channing Tatum’s and a Peyton Manning”. The lyrics “They celebrate anniversaries and nurseries and try to play Santa/ But they don’t sell marriage no more” alludes to a key reason why he advocates for independent artists. Also suggesting that a reason rap and happy marriage don’t often go together is because the labels don’t want it to.

Sun Come Down is a perfect outro to an album that has celebrated the complexities of marriage, as it discusses his legacy after death and doing what is important to us before it’s too late. Unfortunately, it’s track 18 and is followed up by another three half-cut songs, although there is a welcome feature from Nicki Minaj on the actual outro Zanies and Fools.

Overall, the album feels like it falls flat, though that could be as a result of the long wait and build up. To base his debut album on such a momentous occasion in his life was clever, but the album generally lacked the cohesion and consistency that we have come to expect from an “official” debut. With too many songs that should have been left for a separate project, and the previously mentioned tracks that really added nothing apart from length and time, the album fails to meet the high standards set by Coloring Book and Acid Trip. Maybe an A and B side style album would have suited this selection of tracks better, or maybe just less songs. Regardless, the features shone – maybe too bright – and tracks such as All Day Long, The Big Day and We Go High brought style and soul. Perhaps this album goes to show that less is sometimes more, both in album length and production.