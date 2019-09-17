Mario’s Plaice to receive £25,000 after winning public vote

Credit: Flickr

Tara Gandhi

Editor-in-Chief

Glasgow institution, Mario’s Plaice, is to receive £25,000 for a restaurant makeover after winning the Deliveroo Restaurant Makeover project. The independent, family-owned restaurant was the only Scottish business shortlisted out of over 500, before being voted as one of the three winners by the British public.

Patrick Grady, SNP MP for Glasgow North, described Mario’s Plaice as “an institution in Glasgow’s West End.” The restaurant serves both traditional chippy dinners and Scottish specialities, such as deep-fried Mars bars, and has been a local hit for a number of years.

Owner, Mario Simeone, commented: “Everyone at Mario’s Plaice is honoured to win the Deliveroo Makeover Competition. We would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who voted for us and shared the competition on social media. We hope with the prize money we can improve our Deliveroo service and continue to keep our customers happy.”

