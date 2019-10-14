A guide to Glasgow nightlife

Credit: designmynight.com

Orla Brady

Writer

On campus and further afield, Orla Brady runs through some of your late night options Glasgow has to offer.

As soon as you step foot in the city, it’s not too difficult to understand why Glasgow is hailed for containing some of the liveliest nightlife in the UK. From the high-end bars and restaurants of Merchant City, to the budget-friendly clubs of Sauchiehall Street, there’s surely something to please every visitor.

Whether you’re a fresh face in the city and find yourself a wee bit feart by the overwhelming choice, or you’re something of a devotee to Glasgow’s club scene, there’ll certainly be something on offer to entertain you.

Glasgow’s city centre has plenty of events taking place both during the week and at the weekend. It is, of course, cheaper to venture out during the week as opposed to the weekend, and as a result, several places offer deals from Sunday through Thursday. Revolution de Cuba and Missoula on Renfield Street, Driftwood and Firewater on Sauchiehall Street, Bunker on Bath Street and Vodka Wodka on Ashton Lane are just some of Glasgow’s bars where you can find budget-friendly drinks during the week (check out their best deals in Food and Drink Editor Rosie’s breakdown of best weeknight drinking spots).

Sauchiehall Street is home to great late-night bars like Broadcast, Box, and Nice N’ Sleazy, which are all open until 3am every night of the week. Lucky you! They all have a very relaxed atmosphere and host live music regularly. However, Firewater is the most popular bar for students. It specialises in playing Indie/Alternative music on repeat and on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the bar sells 89p drinks. Because of this, queues can get annoyingly long – however, it’s still a brilliant shout if you’re on a tight budget and still want to experience some real Sauchiehall Street realness.

New students will quickly realise that the West End is home to some great bars which offer drinks at a variety of prices. Bank Street bar is located right next to the GUU and serves great food and drinks until late. The Hug and Pint on Great Western Road is a gem of the West End, often hosting gigs for unsigned and up-and-coming artists. It also has a fantastic bar and a vegan menu that changes daily. There is even a late-night tea shop which closes at 11pm every night; Tchai Ovna can be found on Otago Lane, just round the corner from GUU.

The Garage on Sauchiehall Street has events dedicated to students throughout the year, including an extravagant Halloween club night and New Year’s event. Although the Garage may be considered as many Glasgow club-goers’ guilty pleasure, it’s the perfect place to find cheap drinks and a variety of floors playing different genres of music. This makes it ideal for a night out with your pals, whether they be techno-heads, 80s fanatics, or straight-up goths. The Garage has something for everyone.

Clubs such as Kokomo and Bamboo have a more mainstream style, however they do have designated nights each week that promise discounted drinks and reduced club entry for students. These club nights are usually busy and abhorrently sweaty, however they still make for a great way to explore the Glasgow nightlife and get a feel for what you like. Bamboo and Kokomo are now open until the wonderful time of 4am, and more info about their special student nights can be found on their websites and Facebook pages.

Sub Club on Jamaica Street has been considered Glasgow’s best techno club for quite some time now. Although its doors only open on Friday and Saturday nights, the range of events and guest DJs that the club welcomes are second to none. The atmosphere is worth the expense of the drinks and the potential queue that you’ll more than likely be met with at the doors.

Glasgow’s best Latin club, Mango, frequently organises club nights targeted towards students and, if you’re on the lookout for something a wee bit different, Mango hosts a Sunday Salsa Club twice a month. In the Merchant City, there’s the Polo Lounge, the city’s most popular gay club, which holds a student night on Wednesdays – this is a real hot ticket for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

If you’re in need of an alternative club night, or consider yourself a bigger fan of relaxing in a bar than being a part of the student club crowds, Glasgow has many options for you. SWG3 in Finnieston hosts excellent club nights and has a great deal on offer throughout the academic year. Although many events are ticketed, and drinks may be slightly more expensive than city centre clubs, it’s definitely worth the price to experience the electric atmosphere that this little venue has. SWG3 attracts a variety of age groups so going there is a great way to meet new people. Keep a close eye on the Facebook page and website of the venue to see what’s coming up.

Whether you’re on a budget or splurging out during your academic year, it’s in your best interest to give some thought to your nights out. There’s a world outside of Hive. I swear. Hopefully, this handy guide can help you avoid wasting a second of your precious time off, and instead focus on getting on the randan.