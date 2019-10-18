How to report sexual violence and where to find help

Credit: Katrina Williams

Bethany Woodhead

Editor-in-Chief

Following our most recent investigation and editorial, Bethany Woodhead provides a summary of the resources available to guide you through the reporting process and where to find advice and support.

Making a report to the University Senate:

The University’s “Report and Support” tool is a user-friendly form which you can use to report instances of sexual harassment or violence.

It only contains three short steps and if you provide your name and contact details, the head of student support and wellbeing will get in touch within 24 hours.

You can also submit a report anonymously, but in order for Senate to investigate, you must waive anonymity.

If you are part of a group wanting to report against the same person, only one person must waive anonymity to be a spokesperson for the whole group.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/myglasgow/students/safetyhealth/reportandsupport/

University Sexual Violence and Harassment First Responders:

The University’s team of First Responders can provide confidential and sensitive support. They will meet with you privately, listen and support, and provide you with options on what can be done both within the University and externally.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/myglasgow/students/safetyhealth/sexualviolencesupport/

Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Advice Centre:

The SRC Advice Centre can provide information and advice, as well as being able to represent you in Senate should the perpetrator be another student.

https://www.glasgowstudent.net/advice/the-advice-centre/

SRC Sexual Violence Support & Resources:

The SRC have worked closely with Rape Crisis Scotland to provide an online resource on sexual violence and support for survivors. It contains information on “What to do after a rape or assault”, “Health”, “Reporting to the police”, “Safety on campus and reporting to the University”, “Sharing intimate images without consent (‘revenge porn’)” and “Where to get help”.

https://www.glasgowstudent.net/advice/healthsafetywellbeing/sexual-violence/

Police Scotland:

If you would like to make a report to the police, call 101 and they can arrange for specialist officers to be sent to your home if you do not want to go to a police station.

In an emergency, or if you are in immediate danger, always call 999.

Other useful contacts:

Rape Crisis Glasgow/Scotland:

Glasgow helpline: 08088 00 00 14

National helpline: 08088 01 03 02

Deaf and hard of hearing helpline: 0141 353 3091

Glasgow email: [email protected]

National email: [email protected]

Glasgow website: www.rapecrisiscentre-glasgow.co.uk

National website: www.rapecrisisscotland.org.uk

Address: Rape Crisis Centre, 5th Floor, 30 Bell Street, Glasgow, G1 1LG

Archway (Sexual Assault Referral Centre):

Telephone: 0141 211 8175

Website: http://archway.sandyford.org/

Address: 6 Sandyford Place, Glasgow, G3 7NB

University Counselling & Psychological Services:

Telephone: 0141 330 4528

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.glasgow.ac.uk.counselling