‘Pick-up artist’ Addy A-Game jailed for two years

Credit: Glasgow Live

Rachel Stamford

News Editor

The 38-year-old secretly filmed himself approaching dozens of “young and vulnerable women” in Glasgow and Lanarkshire, including a 16-year-old girl.

Adnan Ahmed, a pick-up artist known as Addy A-Game on Youtube, has been jailed for two years for threatening and abusive behaviour towards women.

The 38-year-old from Maryhill, Glasgow, secretly filmed himself approaching dozens of “young and vulnerable women” in Glasgow and Lanarkshire. In the videos he offered tips on how to overcome “last-minute resistance” to sex and advice for men on approaching women in the street.

Ahmed was convicted last month for threatening and abusive behaviour towards five girls and women between the ages of 16 and 21 in Glasgow and Uddingston.

Ahmed has also been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Lindsay Wood said Ahmed has shown a lack of remorse whilst on remand in prison.

“You have acquired notoriety and an unenviable reputation, the public will be wise to such inappropriate behaviour by you and others like you,” Wood said.

Ahmed disputed his actions were unlawful and in evidence accused his victims of lying or misconstruing him.

However, Det Insp Mark McLennan praised Ahmed’s victims for telling their stories.

“I want to pay tribute to the courage of these women in coming forward and giving evidence in order to bring Ahmed to justice, particularly as he appears to have expected them to tolerate his unwarranted and unwelcome behaviour,” McLennan said.

Youtube has since removed hundreds of videos and deactivated two channels run by Ahmed and another group called Street Attraction.

Ahmed has previous convictions including drink-driving and a firearms charge. He has also been jailed seven times.

He has been in custody since January for the current case and his two-year sentence was backdated.

