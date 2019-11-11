Channel 4 open new Creative Hub in Glasgow

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Channel 4 also plans to introduce a development fund to the hubs to help with new creative ideas from outside London.

Channel 4 has opened their new Creative Hub in Glasgow to develop stronger relationships with the creative industries across the UK.

Glasgow and Bristol were selected as two of 30 UK cities to host these new Creative Hubs while Leeds will host the broadcaster’s new national HQ alongside London.

The Glasgow offices will be based on level one of the Garment Factory in Merchant City

Alex Mahon, CEO of Channel 4, said they chose Glasgow because of the city’s strong legacy of creativity, innovation and talent.

“We will now be better placed to work with talent and ideas not just in Glasgow but all of Scotland, and near neighbours like Northern Ireland and the North of England,” Mahon said.

These new centres will play host to Channel 4’s “4 All the UK” strategy as the TV network strives to find new talent on-screen and off-screen throughout the UK.

Glasgow’s Hub will also be home to many programming commissioning departments including Daytime, Entertainment and Live Events and Popular Factual.

Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Daytime and Head of Hub Glasgow, said: “The opening of our new hub here in Glasgow represents a fantastic opportunity for the creative industries in Scotland and beyond. It’s our ambition that by developing closer relationships with local indies and communities we’ll be better placed to find the stories that properly reflect the lives & loves, opinions & concerns of our audiences.”

Channel 4’s ‘4 All the UK” plan will see its Nations and Regions bases in Glasgow, Bristol and Leeds make 50% of commissions for TV content on Channel 4 by 2023, by then the broadcaster states that 300 new jobs will have been created.

Channel 4 also plans to introduce a development fund to the hubs to help with new creative ideas from outside London, start a new academy in broadcasting and production and have 50% of apprenticeships and 75% of Production Training Schemes take place in the hubs.