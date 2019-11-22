A guide to the best independent record stores in Glasgow

Charys Newton

Writer

Rubadub, Howard Street

A must-visit for any discerning electronic music fan, Rubadub has been at the heart of the scene in and around Glasgow since its inception in 1992. Opening in Paisley with the primary aim of bringing quality techno to Scotland, Rubadub has remained a creative hub for both producers and enthusiasts, boasting a wide but carefully chosen selection of both records and hardware.

Recommendation: The staff are cheerful, know bucketloads about what they’re selling and will happily chat with no matter your level of expertise – take them up on it!

Mixed Up Records, Otago Lane

A short walk from UofG, Mixed Up is a worthy place to while away a Saturday afternoon in the West End. Tucked away down the quirky Otago Lane alongside Rousseau & Voltaire, its specialism is second-hand and vintage vinyl, with a loose focus on pop and rock fare. All tastes are catered for, however, and the store has a solid new release offering.

Recommendation: Forget about the dust and have a good dig through the crates on the floor for hidden treasure.

Monorail Music, King Street

Opening in 2002 on the site of a former Mexican restaurant, Monorail was co-founded by Stephen McRobbie of indie-pop legends The Pastels, Dep Downie and John Williamson, and maintains close relationships with community labels and artists including Chemikal Underground and Teenage Fanclub, respectively. The thoughtful curation, knowledgeable staff, and welcoming atmosphere make Monorail the holy grail of record shopping in Glasgow.

Recommendation: Pick up the new Angel Olsen and Nick Cave records then grab a vegan Cubano to eat on the nice comfy sofas in Mono next door.

Some Great Reward, Victoria Road

Situated in the Queen’s Park area of the Southside, Some Great Reward is Glasgow’s newest vinyl outlet. Hard to miss with its zippy pink ‘n’ purple storefront and named for a Depeche Mode album, which automatically makes it great, this record store and cafe is the physical incarnation of a brilliant online record store. Well worth the trip for the locally-sourced coffee and vegan treats alone, SGR offer up the best cuts of new-release vinyl in cozy surroundings.

Recommendation: Some Great Reward partners with nearby venue The Glad Cafe – be sure to swipe some gig tickets from behind the counter before you go.

Otherside, Pollokshaws Road

Another Southside gem, Otherside is a dead friendly wee place on Pollokshaws road that more than makes up in charm for what it lacks in size. Stuffed with curios, knick-knacks, and oddities, expect to find rare books and vintage posters alongside an eclectic variety of secondhand vinyl. Its laid back vibe is such that the store only began accepting card payments last month.

Recommendation: Come with an open mind and a big bag.

Palais De Danse, Sauchiehall Street

Those who can brave the arduous journey up to the tiny attic space Palais De Danse has occupied since 2016 are richly rewarded. Its discerning selection of niche and pre-loved vinyl puts it firmly at the vanguard of electronic music in Glasgow, with regular nights at La Cheetah and Sub Club. Look out for occasional in-store performances and events.

Recommendation: Knee supports, on account of the stairs.

Missing Records, Oswald Street

Missing Records is a Glasgow heavyweight that has been around since 1984. Describing itself winkingly as a purveyor of “bad music for bad people”, Missing recently took the unusual step of moving back to its original premises on Oswald Street, leaving behind its beloved graffiti-daubed spot beneath Central Station. The store specializes in second-hand vinyl and CDs, so get ready to do some serious crate-digging.

Recommendation: The pricing here is on the cheaper side of reasonable, so be warned of the very real possibility of backache sustained hauling your purchases back to the west end.