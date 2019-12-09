Elon Musk’s Starship getting ready for launch on its manned mission in 2020

Mayank Maurya

W riter

Standing in front of a gleaming stainless-steel Starship prototype, Elon Musk announced to the world: “Space travel is going to be like air travel”.

That was in September. Two months on, the Space X venture is now going through testing stages and several high profile individuals have already paid to be the first passengers to board the enormous rocket. Japanese billionaire and art curator Yusaku Maezawa is one of them.

Musk, the multi-billionaire SpaceX founder, aims for the Starship to begin commercial launch by 2021. In his presentation he said that his mission (which aims to use rapidly reusable rockets to travel to the Moon, Mars and beyond) will be a “critical breakthrough to make life multi-planetary”.

Elon Musk has come far from the time their first mission that began 17 years ago with the launch of Falcon 1 to Starship. The policy of “Fail Fast and Fix” at SpaceX has helped them to learn and come so far. This event was held on their 11th anniversary of successful 4th launch to space after many previous failures which led Elon on the verge of giving up and getting bankrupt.

Putting some light on their mission that is based on the previous testing of their Grasshopper and Falcon 9 reusable development vehicles, this 118 m long and 9 m diameter Starship with its heavy booster capable of carrying 100 people is planned to be launched 65,000 feet and land back on the earth within the next one to two months’ during its initial testing.

The Starship is built with a unique choice of Stainless steel because of its light reusable construction, high-temperature resistance, and high melting point required while re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, increase in strength about twice at low or cryogenic temperature compared to carbon fibre and its low cost compared to carbon fibre. The Starship spacecraft excluding booster has 6 engines – 3 sea-level engines and 3 vacuum engines for the mission. The four fins in Starship design, two in the front and two at the rear helps in maintaining balance like a Skydiver while re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere and at the end making a turn for landing back on earth. The prospect of “being a space-going civilisation and being out there among the stars makes me and many people glad to be alive”, said Elon at the event.

SpaceX has said Starship “will be the most powerful rocket in history, capable of carrying humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond”, and “provide affordable delivery of significant quantities of cargo and people, essential for building Moon bases and Mars cities”.

This turn of events has started to hint at the new space age that is going to come just around the near future. The success of this mission not only opens new doors of advancement to the human race but also it can be argued to open doors to new possible method of space pollution.

The Effect of this mission can also trigger an increase in space tourism. Few studies done by Teams at Aerospace Corporation in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A., and National Centre for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A. shows that increase in space tourism can result in a rise in temperature at polar regions resulting in an increase in sea levels around the world. This does not look like a nice picture for Arctic or Antarctic regions.

But as Elon said, “you can either remain confined to yourself or be the space exploring civilisation”. While it is clear that the mission has some negative consequences but it looks like a necessary step in the Evolution of Mankind as Elon himself said “Mars could help Earth one day”.