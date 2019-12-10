Review: Sugo – Glasgow’s new pasta restaurant is worth your penne

Rosie Shackles and Tara Gandhi

Food and Drinks Editor and Editor-in-Chief

Hasta la pizza, Paesano – there’s a new restaurant in town.

For years Paesano has dominated Glasgow’s pizza scene, and with two incredibly successful branches in the city, it was only a matter of time until we’d be blessed with another addition; this time in the shape of pasta. We were lucky enough to be invited along to the pre-launch night and had the opportunity to try out some incredible pasta before doors opened to the public on 2 December.

Located on Mitchell Street in an iconic Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed building, Sugo is just a few minutes walk from Buchanan Street. The interior is just as sophisticated, with both bench-style and individual seating, and an open kitchen allowing you to watch while the chefs work their magic – from rolling out metres of pasta dough to creating perfect, fresh ravioli by hand. If you’re a fan of Paesano’s lively atmosphere, Sugo is equally as bustling, combining an informal atmosphere with top-notch service and indulgent food.

Paul Stevenson, owner of both Paesano and Sugo, explained to us that his aim was to bring regional, authentic pasta dishes to the Glasgow food scene. He’s brought Italian chefs over to run the kitchen, ensuring that the recipes remain true to Italian tradition and that the freshest ingredients are used. With nine dishes to choose from, along with further specials and sides and a great wine list which caters to a student budget, there’s something for every pasta lover: from a simple yet delicious taglioni with pesto, green beans and potatoes, to the tagliarini with black truffle special. Price tags also vary, starting at just £5 for tagliarini with olive oil, garlic, chilli & pangrattato, which we tried and loved.

We were recommended to order three dishes between two, and found that this was the perfect amount of pasta and allowed us to try more of the menu. We selected numbers one, seven and nine from the menu – the aforementioned tagliarini, fettuccine with spicy Nduja and pork ragu, and the squid ink spaghetti with baby squid ragu and lemon pangrattato. Each dish was different, but all fresh, simply presented and absolutely delicious. The food was incredible, and although the portion sizes were on the smaller side, the three plates were exactly the right amount between us – and the prices allow you to order several dishes whilst not overspending. Not ones to turn down free wine, we also ordered a bottle of pinot grigio to share, which was a great accompaniment to all of the pasta dishes.

After a healthy break we moved on to dessert. We again ordered three plates to share, not able to choose just one each – the chocolate tart, amalfi lemon tart and a cannolo. The desserts were just as spectacular as the pasta – Tara was in Sicily this summer and the cannolo served in Sugo was better than the ones she ate on the streets of Palermo. We also ordered the amerena cherries, which at £1 are meant to be an add on for ice cream. Possibly one of the nicest things we ate all night, they came in a small bowl and were just the right mixture of boozy and sweet, and an easy hack for if you want a cheap pudding after you gorge on pasta.

Our carb cravings and wine wishes have been satisfied (for now) and Sugo has already made its mark on the Glasgow food map.