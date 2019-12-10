Scotrail to increase rail fares in January

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor



ScotRail has announced that rail fares are to increase this January.

The increase in fares are set to begin on 2 January, with fares in Scotland increasing by 2.4%. The UK average increase is around 2.7%.

Season tickets for travel between Glasgow and Edinburgh will increase by £114, bringing the total to £4,198.

Statistics from the Office of Rail and Road show that rail fares have increased by 21% since the privatisation of the railways in January 1995.

The Scottish Government have regulation over 45% of rail fares but the remaining 55% are decided by Scotrail.

Rises in rail fares are calculated by pegging them to the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which this year was 2.8%. “Off-peak” fares are calculated differently, increasing by RIP minus 1%.

Despite unhappiness with the increase in fares, ScotRail increases this January are among the lowest across the railway network, while others, such as Chiltern Railways, are as high as 3%.