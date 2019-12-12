Glasgow charity launches appeal to fund 400 Christmas dinners

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Help for the Homeless hope to provide Glasgow’s homeless people food and support over the holiday season.

A charity in Glasgow has launched a campaign to help fund 400 Christmas dinners this holiday season.

Help for the Homeless (H4TH) created the fundraiser with the goal to raise at least £1,800.

H4TH ran the same campaign last year and raised enough money to provide 360 dinners to those in need, as well as a small present for each person. This year the charity wants to exceed last year’s numbers and help as many as they can.

A statement from H4TH on their crowdfunder said: “As we all know there has been a significant increase of people on our streets. As a group we provide as much food and essentials that we can all year, but we would like to continue to provide a little bit of Christmas cheer to the homeless.”

The fundraiser states that a £5 donation will provide one Christmas dinner, £10 for a dinner, gift, and selection box, and £30 for a dinner, gift, selection box, and a sleeping bag.

H4TH said all money raised will be spent on food, gifts and essential items. Any additional money will be used in the same way on a weekly basis to provide the homeless with hot food, drinks and any other essentials.

People can donate to H4TH by visiting their fundraising page on LocalGiving, a fundraiser hosting website.