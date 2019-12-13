Elfingrove investigated by advertising watchdog after museum did not actually come to life

Rachel Stamford

News Editor

A customer lodged a complaint with the Advertising Standards Agency after the Christmas event did not meet their expectations.

A Christmas event in Glasgow is under investigation for false advertising after a customer complained that the museum did not actually come to life.

Elfingrove is an event at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum where visitors can enter the Grand Hall at night and partake in holiday festivities alongside the building. The official event page writes that “the museum and its inhabitants come to life” and provides a trailer which includes computerized animals and a plane startling a security guard.

The Advertising Standards Agency, an advertising watchdog, received a complaint from a customer who claims Elfingrove was misleading.

The watchdog told the Scottish Sun: “We have received one complaint that objects that advertised elements, such as ‘the museum comes to life, animals prowl and roar, ancient warriors battle’ did not actually take place at the event. This complaint is still being assessed.”

Four complaints claiming advertisements about the availability of tickets were “misleading” are not being investigated.

The accusation comes after Itison, the company behind Elfingrove, was flooded with online complaints from customers who claimed the event did not live up to expectations. Angry customers took to social media to ask for refunds.

Earlier this week Itison said: “Overall, we’ve had great feedback on the experience but we are aware it didn’t meet everyone’s expectations. Our aim is to listen and evolve the show based on the feedback given.

“We’re really proud to bring this event to Glasgow and hope the tweaks made following the feedback from opening night will ensure that everyone attending over the coming days and weeks has an amazing night out with family and friends.”

Elfingrove is at the museum until 5 January. Tickets are still available to purchase on the event’s official website.