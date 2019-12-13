Glasgow survey asks for public’s opinion on local authority roads

Rachel Stamford

News Editor

Glasgow residents and visitors can take the survey until 24 December.

A new national survey is asking the public to voice their opinions on the condition of Glasgow’s local authority roads.

The Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE), a networking community that assists local authorities improve their frontline services, created the satisfaction survey for residents, visitors and workers in Glasgow. The survey asks how highly people value and are satisfied with pavements, footpaths, cycling facilities, roads and street lights in Glasgow.

The survey also asks people’s level of satisfaction with how the council undertakes gritting and snow clearance of roads and pavements, and how well roadworks are signposted.

The survey was launched on 1 December and will be open until 24 December. Those interested in taking the survey can find it on the council’s website.