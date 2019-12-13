In Defence of Michael Buble’s Christmas album…

Leah Sinforiani

Writer

Because who wouldn’t want this “slice of cheese on your Christmas turkey”?

You’re probably re-reading that headline, wondering why on earth I would need to defend such a wondrous album. But it has come to my attention that some insane anti-Christmas critics are trash-talking the 2011 masterpiece that is Buble’s deluxe Christmas album, complete with a special message from the legend himself calling it the “slice of cheese on your Christmas turkey”.

But maybe a slice of cheese is the staple every Christmas dinner is missing. Michael Buble’s Christmas album is the gift that keeps on giving. Every. Single. Christmas. It is a Christmas essential akin to the star at the top of the tree. It is part of the furniture so to say, a background staple for any family. Stick it on and any get-together will instantly improve tenfold. Guaranteed.

It’s all your favourite Christmas classics stored in one place and sung beautifully in Michael Buble’s Sinatra-like voice. Tune after tune the album gives us everything, from It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas to Feliz Navidad. No one could make the holy grail of all Christmas songs (All I Want for Christmas Is You, obviously) their own, and have people actually like it, like our man Buble. It’s enough to put a smile on any parent at the obligatory 5am present rise and even the Scrooge-iest “I’m too cool for Christmas” 13-year-old.

There has not been and will not be anything as good as Buble’s album in terms of the Christmas music scene. There have been feeble attempts; think Justin Bieber circa Mistletoe. And even feebler attempts at Sinatra-esque covers of the Christmas classics made by the likes of Robbie Williams. But nothing, nothing has that touched-by-almighty-Santa himself feel like Buble’s.

So, although it might “feel” as if it was made to accompany the credits of a sit-com’s Christmas special, ask yourself: what’s actually better than a Christmas special?

Not much. Not much at all.