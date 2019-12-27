Musicians of Glasgow Uni: Anny from FAUNA

Chloe Waterhouse

Music Editor

In this new series, Music Editor Chloe Waterhouse profiles UofG’s finest upcoming music acts.

Music Editor Chloe Waterhouse is back to highlight the rich musical talents gracing our lecture halls, featuring quick-fire profiles of up-and-coming UofG musicians. She will offer a fleeting insight into their music, interests, and how they’re finding life as students at UofG. This week, she reached out to Joanne (Anny) Tahaney, the lead vocalist from ambient rock four-piece FAUNA.

Hometown: Glasgow

Subjects studied at uni: English Literature (second year)

Describe your band: Prog with a whole load of reverb

Main influences: I personally love Florence and the Machine, Ben Howard, Pink Floyd, Kate Bush, Daughter etc., but as a band we have a range of various influences between us.

The best show you have ever played: All of our headlines have been really energetic, but our recent slot at QMU supporting Honeyblood was a very cool one to play.

The song you’re most proud of writing: A song called Hearts We Encounter.

The concert that got you into music: I’d always played music but the concert that made me realise that I wanted to perform was Florence and the Machine at the SSE Hydro in 2015.

Favourite album: High As Hope by Florence and the Machine, Once I Was An Eagle by Laura Marling or I Forget Where We Were by Ben Howard; hard to pick between them!

Your idea of a night out in Glasgow: Seeing my friends play a gig and inevitably going to Broadcast after!

Favourite place to study on campus: Level 9 of the library, but away from the window or else I’ll daydream and not get any work done.

Thoughts on HIVE: Not my scene personally!

Your Halloween costume this year: Nun. A chaste one. Floor length skirt and everything.

Your celebrity alter ego: Mia Farrow or Edie Sedgwick.

Best meal deal combo: Falafel wrap, one of the fruit pots and a smoothie.

Favourite part about studying at Glasgow: All the beautiful buildings that I conveniently don’t have classes in!

Favourite local band right now: Glasgow music is killing it right now so it’s hard to choose, but I’ll go with Lizzie Reid.

Your next gig:

King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution- King Tut’s, 9 January

Social media:

Instagram @faunaglasgow

Facebook @FAUNAglasgow

Twitter @FAUNAglasgow

Spotify: FAUNA