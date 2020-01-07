Takeaways make Glasgow: Residents spend nearly £500 annually on takeaway food

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

People in Glasgow spend nearly £500 a year on takeaway food, a new study has shown.

The study from KPMG, a corporate marketplace provider, shows that Glasgow residents spend an average of £485 a year on takeaway food, which is £34 higher than the UK average.

The study involved 2,000 volunteers who were examined over their takeaway habits from September to October of last year, with the results revealing that Britons ordered an average of 34 takeaway meals to their homes over a 12 month period.

Despite these high figures for Glasgow, the city still lacks behind other major UK cities, such as London, with an average spend of £709 annually, Sheffield at £548 annually and Newcastle at £491 annually, making the top three respectively.

Will Hawkley, KPMG Global Head of Leisure and Hospitality, stated: “Our findings are great news for operators as 66% of respondents said they order in as often, or more often, than they did a year ago – clearly ‘takeaway’ is no longer a dirty word.”

Hawkley said that certain groups in particular are ordering takeaways now more than ever with 39% of 18 to 34-year-olds saying they order in more than they did a year ago.