If you do one thing this month…

Rebecca Scott

Culture Editor

A quick recommendation of events to ensure your January is as cultured as can be.

The January blues get to us all, let’s not kid ourselves. 4pm sunsets, bitter winds, rain that seems to lash against your window for the entire month… But, luckily, you can brighten up your month by checking out some of these events:

Try your hand at life drawing

Sloans Bar hosts a nude life drawing class from 8pm-10pm every Monday evening, fondly named All the Young Nudes. Here, you get the opportunity to draw two models, with boards, clips, and materials provided – though you are welcome to bring your own materials if you’d like. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased on the door. Drink good beer, listen to good music, and (hopefully) create good art at this event.

Experience the tastes of south-east Asia

Ka Pao, a new restaurant brought to you by the same team behind the Ox and Finch, has just opened in the Botanic Garden Garage on Vinicombe Street. The restaurant, which offers dishes from south-east Asia, has already received rave reviews, so if you’re in the mood for some great new cuisine then be sure to check out what Ka Pao has to offer.

Support your local bands:

King Tuts’ Wah Wah Hut is running an array of shows from up-and-coming acts throughout the month, with performances from the likes of Beta Waves, Quiche, and the Van T’s. With 2020 marking the 30th anniversary of the iconic Glasgow concert venue, what better time to hop over to the city centre and catch a gig?

Learn about the life and times of Robert Burns:

CINE(STESIA) are running a Burns on Film event in Kelvin Hall on January 25 from 10.30am – 3.30pm. Footage from the Moving Image Archive details the land, lines and loves of beloved Scottish poet, Robert Burns. Each showing lasts an hour and repeats on a loop throughout the day. Admission is free, but you have to book in advance on Eventbrite.

Celebrate a fire festival (no, not that one):

If life in the city is getting you down, visit the oft-forgotten Shetland Islands on January 28 for the chance to experience the legendary Up Helly Aa celebrations. This annual community event, hosted in Lerwick, sees groups dress up in traditional clothing and march via torchlight procession in commemoration of Shetland’s Viking heritage. It’s a wonderful reason to visit the Shetland Islands and participate in a real community experience.

Learn more about the self-publishing industry:

Waterstones on Sauchiehall Street are hosting an event on how to publish and sell your very own books on January 26 at 1pm. The event is organised by a group called Indie Authors World, and plans to provide advice, highlight available support links and encourage those interested in self-publishing. Admission is free, and the event can be accessed at the event space café on the top floor of Waterstones.

Visit the theatre

The Theatre Royal on Hope Street is hosting a limited run of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage at the end of January. The Tony-winning comedy focuses on the middle-class bickering of parents of school children, and stars Downton Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern. Tickets are available from as low as £13, so head on over to the Theatre Royal to see the play’s run from January 27 to February 1 if you fancy some comedy in your life.