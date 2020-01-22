Merchant City bar holding fundraiser for Australia’s bushfire crisis

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

A Merchant City bar is set to hold a fundraising event to help with the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia

The Amsterdam on Brunswick Street is holding the event on Sunday 26 January, which is also a public holiday in Australia known as “Australia Day”, which celebrates the country.

The Fundraiser will have a variety of entertainment with bands, DJs, dancers and an Australian-style BBQ.

Organisers said: “Come RAIN, SLEET or SNOW there will be an Aussie behind a BBQ.”

Money raised from the event will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, the largest voluntary fire service in the world with over 72,000 volunteers who are currently fighting the blazes.

Entry to the fundraiser is donation-based and all the performers there will be entertaining attendees for free in order to raise as much charity as possible, stating: “Let’s do what we can to help our pals down under and have a RIPPER!”

The fundraiser can be found on their Facebook event.