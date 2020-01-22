Voting opened for SSE Live Awards 2020

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

The awards let the public vote for their favourite act at the SSE Hydro.

Voting has now opened for the SSE Live Awards.

The awards run by SSE allow the public to vote for their favourite act to have performed at the SSE Hydro Arena in 2019.

Voting is not just restricted to bands and singers but to all 79 shows that took place at the Hydro, which includes comedy, sport and general entertainment.

The awards are now in their fifth year and will see winners crowned for the SSE Hydro in Glasgow and the SSE Arena in London.

The awards will feature the categories: Best Sporting Event, Best Comedy, Best Live Entertainment, Best Solo Artist, Best Group and finally Event of the Year, with voting opened until February 3.

Last year saw shows such as Still Game Live, Rita Ora, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Rod Stewert, and Garry Cinnamon, amongst others.

The 2019 awards had thousands of votes with The Script, Jess Glynne, WWE Live and Andre Rieu winning awards for the Hydro.

Colin Banks, Head of Sponsorship and Reward at SSE, stated: “It’s fantastic to see the high calibre of artists and shows gracing the stages of our sponsored venues and we’re sure fans will want to show their appreciation and back their acts with voting now open.

“We’re also thrilled to have created lots of memorable SSE Reward moments for customers in 2019, from sold-out miracle ticketing at the likes of Liam Gallagher’s huge Glasgow date, to bringing Rod Stewart’s biggest Scottish fan face to face with her hero at the presentation of his special SSE Live Award at the end of last year.”

The SSE Hydro has been ranked as the second busiest venue in the world by Pollstar in 2019 behind New York City’s Madison Square Garden, with one million visitors entering the venue in 2019.

Voting takes place on the SSE’s official website.