TEDx hosts a salon

Jordan Hunter

Reporter

TEDx hosted a mini conference on 22 January, in the run up to their main conference taking place on 1 March this year.

Held in the Debates Chamber of the Glasgow University Union, the mini conference was one of many events in the lead up to their main conference. The purpose is to give students a glimpse of TEDx events on campus, so they can “try and get inspired.”

When asked what the purpose of the event was, the President of TEDx University of Glasgow, Bachar Zaghbour, said: “Our goal is students and people of Glasgow to get together to share ideas. That is why our [main conference] theme this year is ‘dear world…’. Using the word to share with the world.”

The event was themed “not safe for work” and centered around topics that people are not conventionally supposed to talk about. The emcee for the event was drag queen lawyer Lady Rampant.

The talks discussed how boosting your CV takes many different shapes, how people have no idea about the economy, and how sex lives are becoming more digital.

The conference also allowed for advertising and booths from various societies like Unicef, model United Nations and the Glasgow University Wine Society, who provided plenty of samples.

Mr. Zaghbour said: “Last year, our lecture style was not very engaging, the societies get people interacting and talking.”

This event acted as a promo and fundraiser for their main conference on 1 March held at SWG3. They also have a launch party and ceilidh on 10 February, taking place at the Queen Margaret Union. Tickets for both events are available on their website.