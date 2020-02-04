Five food-spots to start the decade right

Rosie Shackles

Food & Drink Editor

Our Food & Drink Editor gives a rundown of the top places to grab a bite.

Glasgow has been thriving on the food map throughout the past decade, and we can only expect it to get even better from here! I’ve selected some of my favourite budget-friendly food spots to visit this year; from perfectly poured coffee to traditional Malay street food, old favourites to new cafes on the block. As always, Glasgow’s food scene brings so much to the table.

Dumpling Monkey

Perhaps my absolute favourite place to eat in the city, Dumpling Monkey has established itself as the place to get fresh, tasty, authentic chinese food in Glasgow. Located on Dumbarton Road, this gem of a fast food restaurant is just a short walk from both the University and Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery. The dumplings are by far the highlight: plates of ten perfectly juicy, doughy dumplings starting at just £5. If you are not a fan of dumplings, the menu is as packed full of other options as the restaurant is with people. Try the pork and chive potstickers – you won’t regret it!

Papercup

I’ve been drinking flat whites and eating pancakes at Papercup since moving to Glasgow. This little cafe on Great Western Road has become a hotspot for coffee and brunch lovers in the west end. The coffee is roasted here in Glasgow, and brunch is made in a quaint kitchen behind the till. The menu has something for everyone, from eggs to french toast. Although the cafe is on the small side and you may often have to wait for a table, the fantastic food and friendly atmosphere make it more than worth it!

Sugo

Sugo arrived in the city at the end of the decade, filling the pasta shaped hole in the Glasgow food scene. Brought to us by the same team behind Glasgow’s famous pizzeria Paesano, Sugo provides authentic, regional pasta dishes in a stylish, bustling atmosphere. It’s already become a go-to restaurant for many, including myself. The restaurant is located in the city centre, just a short walk from Buchanan Street subway station. With over 10 reasonably priced dishes to choose from and room to sit over 200 people, Sugo is a hit for anyone needing to satisfy their carb cravings.

Julie’s Kopitiam

Julie’s Kopitiam is a Malaysian-inspired restaurant opened by Masterchef’s Julie Lin. The original Kopitiam, located in Shawlands, has become so popular that Julie’s team are now serving Malaysian cuisine at SWG3’s Acid Bar. Malay street food is the focus here, and sharing plates between a small group is the best way to enjoy as much of the menu as possible. The nasi goreng and sweet corn fritters are my go-to dishes, along with whatever is on the specials board. Walk-ins only and no alcohol make dining at Julie’s Kopitiam that much better! It is no surprise that regulars go here time and time again.

Locker 1012

Locker 1012 arrived on Argyle Street in March last year and has attracted hordes of brunch, cake and coffee lovers ever since. The cafe has racked up a strong following, so if you’re into food that fits your Instagram feed then this is the spot for you – the dishes are so well-presented it is hard to take the first bite! Inside, Locker 1012 is small but cutely decorated and bursting with colour, and the menu has all the brunch classics including filled bagels, pancakes and breakfast muffins. However, if you don’t have time to stay, you can grab a takeaway coffee and breakfast roll for just £3.50!