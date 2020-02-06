University of Glasgow issues statement regarding the coronavirus

Paul Dawson

Writer

The university provides their stance on the virus and advises against all travel to or from the Hubei Province.

The University of Glasgow released a statement regarding the coronavirus on 22 January, which has been continually updated until 3 February.

The University has given reassurance to all students that they have been in contact with all relevant authorities and specifically advising students to wash hands regularly. Students who are feeling poorly or showing symptoms of the virus, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are advised to visit a GP, call NHS 24 or visit the local medical facilities on campus.

The University wrote: “Please do not worry about missing classes or assessments because you are following the above guidance. You will not be disadvantaged and we will – where necessary – use our ‘Good Cause’ process to mitigate the impact; or, if you are a research student, we will offer appropriate flexibility in terms of deadlines.”

There is also advice against any travel from or to Hubei Province, with their decision being made after the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The statement said that based on “the latest Foreign Office advice the University will not approve any travel to or from Hubei Province.”

The University also wrote that any further travel to other Chinese provinces would only be approved if the travel was truly essential and that travellers completed a risk assessment form which would be approved by the head of school/services and or the director of health, safety and wellbeing.

The coronavirus, which originated from the chinese city of Wuhan, has rapidly spread over the month of January. As of writing, over 14,000 have been infected in over 24 countries with a total of 304 deaths confirmed, according to government statistics.

Scotland has had five people tested for the virus.

For additional information, the university has set up a dedicated email address [email protected] or alternatively, call the Gatehouse on 0141 330 4444.

The University also streamed a live Facebook Q&A session for all students on all forms of UofG social media pages. This broadcast took place on the 28th and was half an hour in length. It’s aim was for students to ask any questions they had about the virus.