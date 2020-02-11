A guide to Valentine’s Day in Glasgow

Orla Brady

Writer

Needing to sort Valentine’s Day plans? We’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re happily coupled up and ready to celebrate, or convinced it’s a capitalist ploy designed to make singletons miserable, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. No matter your views there’s a great deal going in Glasgow for you, either to create a fantastic date or enjoy some well-deserved quality time with friends. From club nights to ceilidhs, Glasgow has plenty of options which won’t break the bank and won’t let the pressure of the festivities get to you.

Sometimes, there’s nothing more romantic than watching a film with the person you love. Some good cinema may help you feel more hopeful and positive about the romance in the air if you’re braving it alone. Thankfully, Glasgow has plenty of places to allow both these options. The Glasgow Film Theatre has a host of films for all tastes to enjoy throughout the entire day, whilst Cineworld, the Grosvenor cinema and Everyman cinema are doing special showings for the 30th anniversary of the romantic classic Ghost – and you can even unwind with a bottle of wine while you watch at the latter two. Plus, citizenM Hotel on Renfrew Street are showing the 1926 silent romance Flesh and the Devil with live music.

If you fancy hitting the town to celebrate with your other half or a group of your nearest and dearest, the list of Valentine’s themed club nights around the West End and the City Centre is plentiful. Cottiers Theatre is hosting a Valentine’s Day Fiesta, which promises Salsa dancing, authentic Cuban food, an outdoor terrace and professional dancers – all for £25 per person. However, if you feel like spending the evening on-campus, the Glasgow Latin American Society are teaming with the Mexican Society to put on a Latin party at the Queen Margaret Union – tickets can be bought for just £8 on the door. If you’re looking to celebrate early, Culture Editor Rebeccas and the Glasgow University Geography Society have organised a Valentine’s Day Ceilidh, and HIVE has a Valentine’s themed club night, both on Thursday 13 February.

If you venture along Byres Road for the evening, it will undoubtedly be full of loved-up couples enjoying a night out in the West End. Alongside many great restaurants which offer special Valentine’s menus, Byres Road’s hot spot Oran Mor is hosting a George Michael Tribute night – a great option for Galentines. Or, if you find yourself on Great Western Road searching for a more romantic, intimate atmosphere, Inn Deep is running a Valentine’s poetry night, just £10 per person.

Popular clubs and bars in Glasgow’s city centre are also putting on a range of Valentines-related events. The Subcity radio show Babestation is hosting a Valentines club night at the Blue Arrow on Sauchiehall Street. A few doors down, Broadcast and Nice N’ Sleazy both have club nights of the same theme on Friday. Alternatively, if you’ve reserved Saturday as your night to celebrate, Subcity radio station have organised a loved-filled evening at Civic House, offering a meal for £5, a night of well chosen music and a great date night for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re planning a date night, but don’t feel like being surrounded by constant reminders of Valentine’s Day, another option may be to visit The Stand Comedy Club in Woodlands for their weekly Friday show. Or, get a group together and go along to Glasgow’s treasure that is The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall for the drag stand-up night Gallous Girls.

For those who want to steer away from cliched restaurant dates, and don’t feel like braving Storm Ciara for a romantic stroll in the name of Saint Valentine, there are many ways to celebrate all the love you feel in your life with the people who mean the most to you. If you’re in a new relationship and looking to impress, or enjoying the single life, you’re guaranteed to have a creative and memorable Valentine’s Day this year with these suggestions.