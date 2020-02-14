University researchers to share their research on LGBTQ+ topics

Foteini Sokratous

Writer

An event is being held to introduce the work of University researchers on LGBTQ+ topics.

The LGBT+ Staff Network is partnering with The Gilchrist Postgraduate Club to host its third research sharing event during LGBTQ+ History Month.

The event will take place at The Gilchrist Postgraduate Club in the Gilbert Scott Building on 17 February at 12.30. Its purpose is to introduce the work of University researchers on LGBTQ+ topics.

LGBT+ Staff Network Co-Chair Eleanor Capaldi said: “The sharing enables us to showcase the efforts of researchers working on LGBTQIA topics across the University, bringing together a diverse group of people representing multiple disciplines.”

The researchers will each speak on their topics for five minutes, which range from the impact of online spaces of menal health in LGBTQ+ youth, inclusive higher education, trans and intersex activism and the experiences of LGBT+ people running within a peer support group, among several others.

Capaldi also said: “This year we welcome back some returning speakers as well as those new to the event, which shows that there is a continuing interest and commitment to researching LGBTQIA experiences. We look forward each year to providing this space for people to share their progress, meet their peers, and to remind everyone that research on LGBTQIA subjects can be vast, and appreciated.”

The introduction of ongoing research is to bring awareness on the wide spectrum of LGBTQ+ research, but also to inspire and inform students interested in LGBTQ+ experiences via the presentation of diverse research ideas in LGBTQ+.

The event is free to attend and more information can be found on the event’s official Facebook page.