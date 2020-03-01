Conservatoire staff accused of ‘serious discrimination and abuse’ by students

Katy Scott

Writer

In an open letter to the management of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS), 10 students have accused management of failing to deal with a complaint they lodged in March regarding numerous incidents of “serious discrimination and abuse” from staff.

Students further accuse management of trying to “silence” students by “citing school policies which have been as coercive as they have been vague”. They claim the performing arts institution has therefore “proven itself to be so incredibly non-performative” due to their failure to take action upon investigating the complaints.

The complaint outlines instances of alleged physical intimidation, transphobia, racism, and disparaging remarks about students’ experiences with abortion, mental illness, and sexual assault.

10 students from the BA (Hons) Contemporary Performance Practice (CPP) programme at the RCS filed an official complaint via the Conservatoire’s complaints procedure on 1 February of this year. The complaint filed was based on a number of incidents of “abusive and unprofessional conduct” displayed by members of staff on the CPP programme, referencing in particular, its course leader professor Deborah Richardson-Webb. The complaint filed amounted to 103 pages of detailed accounts of the different instances of alleged abuse faced by students from staff. Upon receiving the complaint, a panel was formed to review it over six weeks.

In March, the panel agreed that professor Richardson-Webb had breached the Conservatoire’s Dignity at Work and Study Policy in at least six instances. Dr. Gordon Munro issued a letter which confirmed that the complaint had been upheld to each of the 10 students as well as professor Richardson-Webb, professor Hugh Hodgart (director of Drama, Dance, Production and Film) and Jackie Russell (director of Human Resources). However, the agreed upon policy breaches were not revealed to the students who filed the complaint. The open letter cites this as just one example of the many lapses in transparency explained away by confidentiality.

A week later, the complainants received letters providing the panel’s plan for the outcome of the investigation, which the students found “disappointing”, “humiliating” and dismissive of the “enormous emotional trauma we had endured and labour we had exercised in undertaking that process”. They claim that the complaints procedure was needlessly complicated and “exhausting”, with professors taking months to follow up on their letter of 22 March after promising to “in due course”, and only replying after students contacted them again to request a follow-up.

The open letter seeks to close this unresolved issue and enact immediate change to ensure the alleged abuse and discrimination is not repeated. They are calling for a public acknowledgement of the “systemic abuse” within the RCS, for the academic board to grant mitigation in assessment processes to students involved in this complaints procedure, and a transparent and comprehensive account of the complaint procedure. They are also calling for the recruitment of qualified staff to address long-term structural issues, mandatory anti-oppression training, and an offer of reparations to affected students.

The students in question have launched a petition for the RCS senior management team to accept accountability for “widespread abuse of students” which currently has 605 signatures.

The Glasgow Guardian spoke to the creator of the petition, Egan Chan, about what led up to their decision to go public, and another complainant behind the open letter, Rosslyn.

GG: What was your experience with the complaints procedure and do you think this situation will affect any future complaints from students?

R: Primarily it’s been exhausting. I personally feel at the end of my tether and constantly at breaking point. The complaints process was excruciatingly long, far longer than necessary. This meant that as time progressed we were less resilient against all the push back against the complaint. This was very difficult for us.

Secondly, the language and formal jargon used in all of the correspondence and policy outlines meant that everything was especially alienating and difficult to understand. The translation of pages and pages of dense text became a huge drain on time.

The confidentiality agreement was the most abysmal aspect of this experience. Rumours ran rife from early this year but we were unable to explain ourselves, the nature of our complaints, or talk about those experiences. We received several messages and correspondences during that time which were extremely aggressive, which we were unable to dispel.

The confidentiality also allowed Deborah to retain her position of authority without any question. I fear this for future students who are yet to experience the intimidation and humiliation. Deborah constantly told us while I was on the course that the course itself was always standing on a knife edge because senior management didn’t like us and the RCS as a whole didn’t understand our work or the art form. With the continuation of the course supposedly at stake, the risk of reporting is too great.

This process has demonstrated the power and the positive action that complaints like ours can achieve. Due to our case being one of collective action, we have all been working hard to keep in touch with one another and check up on each other regularly as revisiting traumatic experiences can be very painful.

EC: If any student were to know of what we experienced when we filed this complaint, it would definitely be off-putting. I feel like the opacity and lack of communication on the part of the management team are key. We were only informed that the complaint that we filed was upheld after six weeks of investigations which is in their policy, that’s fine. But when they told us that the complaint was upheld, they didn’t tell us any further details. They only said that they drew 20 allegations from all of our submitted statements and they had found Deborah to have breached the Dignity at Work and Study Policy at the Conservatoire on at least six instances. That was the only information that they provided.

GG: How can the complaints procedure be improved?

EC: Ultimately the complaints procedure needs to be anonymous and victim-led, because all of this was very much institution-led. The panel was not external at all, the Investigation Officer was the director of Finance, Alan Smith – a member of the institution. I find that very difficult as how can they be unbiased?

GG: To your knowledge, have any of the staff involved in this been reprimanded?

EC: No. There has been zero communication on the part of the management team. For them, right from the very beginning, they’ve been telling us consistently “we need to maintain this code of confidentiality”, “no one is to speak about this”, and as a result we’ve been getting no information about this. No one knows, it could very well be the case that action was taken but there is no way to confirm it.

GG: Has the discriminatory atmosphere at RCS changed at all?

EC: Well, a few days after I published the letter, Deborah called for an emergency meeting with the CPP programme. She burst into tears and said that she had been fighting for the course for a long time and that “we need to safeguard ourselves within this institution” and reiterated her narrative that “we are not the enemy”. There was really no addressing of the allegations, it was basically that they are under attack and she is vulnerable – which has been consistent behaviour from her for a long time.

Since the open letter has been posted online, I have received so many messages from past students of the course, even students from across the Conservatoire, who graduated as far back as 2003, telling me that this kind of thing has been going on for far too long and that they have been treated in similar ways and abused by staff [at the RCS]. The culture of silence is real. People are afraid that their grades might be affected, or that they might have weakened their job prospects.

GG: Professor Hodgart claims that the complainants were adequately supported during the complaints procedure. Would you agree with this?

EC: Absolutely not. During the process of filing the complaint, I was in my final year. But in order to undertake this complaint, which we all felt was important to carry through, we had to meet up on numerous occasions to support one another to make these statements which amounted to 103 pages. To do this volume of work, which is essentially work we are doing for the school by highlighting serious structural problems within the institution which need to be examined, there was no support in any way from the school.

A spokesperson for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland said: “The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is focused on being a safe, inclusive and positive learning and working environment for all staff and students and is currently undertaking an external review which includes appraising our complaints procedures to ensure the staff and student communities are well-served. We are committed to learning from this and implementing any key recommendations made.

“The review team is co-led by equality and diversity specialist Danielle Chavrimootoo and Professor George Caird, former Principal of Birmingham Conservatoire. It is anticipated that the team’s key findings and recommendations will be published early this year.”