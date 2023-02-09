Pizza Punks’ year of free pizza

Students can win a year of eating out for free with Pizza Punks' competition. To celebrate National Pizza Day, on Thursday 9th February, Pizza Punks are ripping up the rule book and changing National Pizza Day to National Pizza Year, offering one lucky winner the chance to win a year’s supply of pizza for two, to be claimed in any of Pizza Punks’ UK restaurants, including the Glasgow outlet on St Vincent Street.

Pizza Punks is renowned for their punk’d up pizza - a San Fransician sourdough base served with your choice of unlimited toppings for no extra cost. From black pudding to garlic and rosemary roasties, from Sriracha caramel pork belly to beef shin ragu, there are endless possibilities at Pizza Punks and this year’s lucky winner will have a year to get their signature pizza just right.

The chain has restaurants in Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle, Durham, Leicester, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool and are offering one UK winner the chance to win a year’s supply of pizza to be enjoyed once a month, for 12 months, at any of the eight Pizza Punks restaurants across the UK.

Pizza Punks is not only renowned for its freedom of expression pizzas but also their cocktails. Abandoning fruity flavours, Pizza Punks offer cocktails with a punch such as the Gardener’s Negroni, aloe and cucumber gin, suze and cocchi Americano, or the boozy Dead Punks Society expertly crafted with Bacardi, Bacardi spice, pineapple, passionfruit, grenadine, lime and fire.

You can enter the competition here.