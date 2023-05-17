Notes on Lolita

Caragh-Rose MacFeeters 17th May 2023

Writer

70 years on, Vladimir Nabokov’s legacy shouldn’t be at odds with 21st Century feminism.

To call Lolita controversial – disturbing, even – would be an understatement. A patriarchal (mis)construction of the text aligns a paedophile protagonist with victimhood – and the young girl with predation – all under a flimsy coat of romance. To the perpetually online, this phenomenon is hardly new. It takes its roots in early-to-mid-2010’s Tumblr blogs, exacerbated by questionable Lana Del Rey lyrics and stills of the film, Lolita (1997). But why are young girls obsessed with Lolita? Is this merely senseless self-victimisation in the name of style over substance?

The year is 1962. A simple yet definitive poster: girlish eyes, peeking precariously over heart-shaped sunglasses, a cherry-red affair with the viewer topped off by a lollipop and a simple heading: “How did they ever make a movie out of Lolita?” Well, they made two.

For the (blissfully) unaware, Nabokov’s novel centres on Humbert Humbert, a silver-tongued scholar smitten with 12-year-old Dolores Haze – his step-daughter, the eponymously dubbed Lolita. The book chronicles his festering infatuation, a cross-country road trip in which he sexually desecrates her through the sick lens of his romantic idealisation. Penned in first-person, the author obscures the lines between an otherwise untouchable monstrosity and humankind, forcing the reader to traverse the interior of something wretched and haunted. More poignant is the gentle terror of Nabokov’s language, each rotten word gilded in honeyed eloquence. The reader is groomed. We know what he is, we are enchanted, disgusted and afraid, yet we remain utterly taken.

The films continue to exist, despite the questionable morals of casting a young actress in the role of Dolores. The original film (1962) – with its flirtatious heart-shaped sunglasses – establishes the scandalised iconography of Nabokov’s gruesome tale that we are so familiar with today. Flirting with controversy, director Stanley Kubrick’s dark comedy arguably ignited the careless perception of the story people have today. The latter adaption, directed by Adrian Lyons in 1997, stays much more faithful to the source material, but is inevitably a less comfortable watch.

Kubrick’s Dolores – played by Sue Lyon – is glamorous to the point of mockery: a seductive temptress completely different from her tomboyish and ordinary character in the text. It’s telling that Dolores is never called by her name in the film – only Lolita – which, in the book, is a sexually objectifying nickname used exclusively by Humbert. Stripped of agency, her story persists through an oppressive ideal. However, in the 1997 adaption, there is no attempt to make Humbert’s attraction palatable. As Dolores, Dominique Swain is a snapshot of girlhood. In keeping with the novel, her power is tucked away in braids and braces and bubblegum. It is within the quiet crevices of simple girlish youth that Humbert goes insane. Here, pleated with simplicity, is reclamation, a subversion of power for the powerless. Is it truly surprising that young girls identify with this?

This is definitely a cause for concern: the image of a 17-year-old in mimicry of Dominique Swain’s tennis set is unsettling no matter how you look at it. Young girls are vulnerable enough to the Humberts of this world, and the story should be taken seriously. However, teenage girls should not have their intellectual capabilities underestimated: they are more than capable of having nuanced discussions about the story. Long before Lolita TikToks and blogs, my mother (to the horror of her teacher) read the book at fourteen. So did I. Little girls notice things, and perhaps it’s easier and more comfortable to pretend they don’t.

The book as well as the film are dusted in the haze of the male gaze. According to Margaet Atwood, “even pretending you aren’t catering to male fantasies is a male fantasy”. Still, I think being a girl is, to an extent, knowing this. Who knows the male gaze better than someone who lives through it?

Yes, it is through male eyes that we see the story. However, I have faith that young girls can see past the cloud to Dolores, not Lolita.